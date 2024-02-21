[UPDATED] Chin Chin murder victim ‘turned his life around’

News

The family of Sheerlon Williams, who was shot dead in Cunupia on Tuesday, says he was “in the life” (of crime), but had turned his life around.

Williams, 25, and his girlfriend, Crystal Medford, 32, were shot at around 7 pm on Tuesday on Maraj Trace, Chin Chin Road.

Williams’ body was found on the ground metres away from his bullet-riddled car. Medford was found wounded in the car.

She survived the shooting and is warded at hospital.

Police were told several gunmen were seen running away.

Speaking with the media at the Forensic Science Centre in St James after identifying his body, one of Williams’s female relatives described him as a good father.

The relative said Williams “used to be in the life,” but hadchanged his ways almost two years ago, when his twin sons were born.

“He was a really great dad to his babies, and he changed a lot. He was hard-working, he was loving…I don’t know how other people might explain him outside, but that is the person we knew.

“He really changed his life around to try to do good and to try to be good.”

She said Williams admitted to them his children were the reason for the change.

“He always say, ‘I want my children to see me as a role model, to be better.’ He always wanted to do better for them. When he had his boys he just wanted to see them grow and to be a better example, to just do good for them, because that was the love (he had for them).

“He real loved those two boys, and they loved him more than anything in this world. They were his everything and he was their everything.”

The relative said they spoke on Sunday around noon and Williams gave no indication that his life was under threat.

“The last time I spoke to him, he spoke so positive. He spoke peaceful and he was telling me we mustn’t hold grudge against people and always try to live good with people. That day he was just at peace and he spoke more about his children and family and all these things.”

Although Williams still met a violent death, the relative said more young men should still make the effort to leave their life of crime behind.

She said this is the only way things could get better in Trinidad and Tobago, and added despite what some believe, it is never too late for anyone to change.

“You need to stop fighting one another and the violent gunman thing, all them thing, you had to stop it for things to get better. Too much young people dying for unnecessary things.

“Turn your life around while you have the chance…Get a job. Do better for yourself. It’s never too late to change. It’s never too late.

“It’s not like being a bad boy is something good. Get a job, make your money and be safe.”

She said the authorities needed to do more to tackle crime, as she had no confidence that the crime situation could be brought under control.

“Right now, (I have) no hope because you’re sitting (at Forensics) and you’re seeing what’s going on and it’s just people coming, bodies coming, police coming.

“I mean, what going on? It’s not under control, because every day on the news you’re hearing somebody getting killed.

“It’s just unbearable.”

