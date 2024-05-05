Woman’s body found over precipice in Tobago

News

Police at the scene where the body of a woman was found off a precipice at Mt St George, Tobago on May 4. – Photo by Caswell Gordon

TOBAGO police are trying to determine the identity of a woman, whose body was discovered over a precipice in Mt St George, on May 4.

Reports are that around 10.56 am, a Hope man was driving his Nissan Navara along SawMill Trace when he spotted the body of a woman over a precipice.

The man, who was with his girlfriend, made a report and Insp Alicia Piggott and other officers visited the scene.

The officers observed that the woman was wearing a green top and her underwear was pulled down slightly on her leg. The woman’s feet were bare and there was blood on her face and on the roadway.

District Medical Officer Dr Okali visited the scene and ordered the body be removed to the mortuary of the Scarborough General Hospital pending an autopsy.

A senior officer told Newsday that based on what they observed the victim’s death may be classified as a murder.

“When we assessed the situation, we don’t make classifications until autopsies are done but based on what we have seen it may be our (Tobago’s) seventh murder (for 2024),” he said.

Officers from the Homicide Bureau are investigating.

Police cordon off the road in Mt St George, Tobago where the body of a woman was found off a precipice on May 4. – Photo by Caswell Gordon

Six shot in Speyside drive-by

Meanwhile, six people are receiving treatment at the Roxborough Hospital following a shooting in Speyside on May 3.

Police said around 11.55 pm, a group of people were standing on the southern side of the roadway outside the Nine’s Bar, Windward Road, when a white Nissa Tiida pulled up alongside the group. Several gunshots were then heard.

Officers from the Charlotteville Police Station visited the scene.

During the gunfire, a 29-year-old man, of Campbleton Road, Charlotteville, suffered wounds to his left foot and hand, while a 36-year-old woman, of the same address, received injuries to both hands.

A 20-year-old Mason Hall woman received wounds to her right leg and back while a 35-year-old woman of Kilgwyn Bay Road, Bon Accord, received injuries about her body.

Also injured in the shooting were a 43 year-old man, of Lucy Vale, who received gunshot wounds to the left side of his buttocks and a Speyside man who was wounded about his body.

Sgt Sheppard is investigating.