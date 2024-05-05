Point Fortin Borough Day J’Ouvert: Through a lens

News

HAPPIEST MAN ALIVE: This man is surrounded by female masqueraders at the Point Fortin Borough Day J’Ouvert celebrations. – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

MASQUERADERS came out in their numbers to take part in J’Ouvert revelry at the Point Fortin Borough Day celebrations on May 4.

There was a strong police presence at the event, including an appearance from Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher and her executive team.

Newsday photographer Ayanna Kinsale captured these images.

DOUBLE TROUBLE: This dynamic duo danced to the beat of soca music during the Point Fortin Borough Day J’Ouvert celebrations on May 4. – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

TAKE A LITTLE WINE: These masqueraders pictured dancing with each other at Point Fortin Borough Day J’Ouvert celebrations. – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

BEAT RUM BAD: Soca artiste Wadicks performed his hit soca song Beat Rum Bad to the delight of the crowd at the Point Fortin Borough Day J’Ouvert celebrations. – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

ALLYUH MOVE: Masqueraders made way for this posse of police officers as they conducted their patrol duties during the Point Fortin Borough Day J’Ouvert celebrations on May 4. – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

TOP COP IN POINT FOPTIN: Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher speaks with TTPS public information officer, Insp Michelle Lewis during a walkabout at the Point Fortin Borough Day J’Ouvert celebrations. – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

ERLA OUTSIDE: Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher during a walkabout at the Point Fortin Borough Day J’Ouvert celebrations. – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

CHEEKY COWBOY: This masquerader outfitted in a cowboy costume made his intent clear with his placard accessory at the Point Fortin Borough Day J’Ouvert celebrations. – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

MAN NOTHING: These two female masqueraders enthusiastically danced on each other during Point Fortin Borough Day J’Ouvert celebrations. – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale