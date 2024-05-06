Freeport man, 19, stabbed to death in domestic dispute

News

Police cars on a crime scene. – File photo by Jeff K Mayers

A FIGHT between a 19-year-old man and a close male relative at the family’s home in Freeport on May 5 has ended in the teen’s death.

The police identified the deceased as Alex Coombs.

Initial reports said the two had an altercation around 11 pm on May 5, and Coombs was stabbed at Mc Leod Street.

His motionless body was found on a chair outside the one-room wooden house.

He was taken to the Chaguanas health facility, where doctors declared him dead.

Central Division and Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, police are investigating.

The suspect was at large up to midmorning on May 6.