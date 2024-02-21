Wendy Williams Enters Treatment Facility After Aphasia & Dementia Diagnosis

Wendy Williams has reportedly checked into a treatment facility following a bombshell revelation that she was diagnosed with aphasia and dementia, the same condition actor Bruce Willis was diagnosed with.

The New Jersey native has been dealing with a lot of health issues over the past few years, and some of it will be chronicled in an upcoming documentary, Where Is Wendy Williams? set to premiere this weekend. On Thursday (February 22), TMZ reported that Williams was diagnosed with aphasia and dementia at the age of 59. Previous reports suggest that the former talk show host is also dealing with Graves’ Disease and Lymphedema.

The site reported that her care team decided to share her medical condition via a press release to combat mounting speculations surrounding her health. It’s no secret that Wendy Williams has been dealing with deteriorating mental health and alcoholism, which affects her communication and memory, but this news came as a shock to many of her fans.

According to an article published by PEOPLE, Williams’ family revealed that she is currently in a wellness facility.

“I spoke with her yesterday and I speak with her very regularly when she reaches out to me,” Williams’ sister Wanda Finnie shared. “She is, from what I understand, in a wellness, healing type of environment.”

Finnie added, “We cannot reach out to her, but she can reach out to us. And she is in a healing place emotionally. She’s not the person that you see in this film.”

The former host of the Wendy Williams Show currently has a court-appointed guard in charge of her medical decisions and finances. Williams’ niece, Alex Finnie, also spoke with People about the upcoming documentary by commending her for taking control of her narrative.

“I’m proud of my aunt for taking control of her narrative because my aunt has always been such a public person and has been an open book, and we’ve all seen the images over the last few months and really few years of what has been like a spiral for my aunt,” Alex said.

Wanda and Alex Finnie say they both hope that Wendy Williams is on a path to full recovery but admit that they now have limited contact with her due to her frail health. Williams’ son has been relatively quiet about her health condition.

The Where is Wendy Williams? documentary is set to premiere on Lifetime TV on February 24, 2024.