Siparia attorney killed by drunk driver

News

San Fernando General Hospital – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

A Siparia attorney was killed after a vehicle driven by a drunk driver struck him while he was walking near his home on March 9.

Everald Davidson, 69, an attorney who lived at Sobrian Street, Siparia, was struck from the back by a Nissan Laurel car, while he was walking along Gambal Street, around 7 pm, police reports said.

Davidson fell to the ground, suffering serious injuries. WPC Graham, along with acting Sub Officer Dick, of the Siparia Fire Station, visited the scene.

With the help of other fire and police officers, Davidson was taken to the nearby Siparia Health Facility where he died around 8.35 pm.

Dr Rabgir pronounced him dead.

The driver of the car, a 63-year-old man of Avocat Village, was detained and taken to the Siparia Police station where he failed a breathalyser test.

Police said he had a reading of 85 microgrammess. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 milligrammes of breath or 80 milligrammes of alcohol per 100 milligrammes of blood.

Davidson’s body was taken to the mortuary of the San Fernando General Hospital, pending an autopsy.

W/Cpl Hospedales is continuing enquiries.