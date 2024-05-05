Laventille man charged with 2023 murder

News

A 27-YEAR-OLD Laventille man was on May 3 charged with murder, shooting with intent, possession of firearm with intent, and possession of ammunition with intent.

“The charges were laid relative to the death of Issac Daniel Simon and the wounding of Jathneil Wilson who were both shot on June 8, 2023, in the Besson Street District,” a news release from the TT Police Service yesterday stated.

Michael Hinckson, aka “Mikey” and “John Wick” of Trou Macaque Road, Laventille, was arrested on April 29.

He was charged following advice from Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC.

PC Scantlebury of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region One laid the charges.

According to a police report, around 1.15 pm on June 8, 2023, officers responded to a report of a shooting at Wharton Street, Laventille.

When they arrived at the scene they found two men with gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital.

However, Simon succumbed to his injuries the following day.

Hinckson will appear before a Master of the Court on May 6.