Servol announces board changes

Diana Mahabir-Wyatt. – File photo by Roger Jacob

SERVOL has announced the retirement of two of its longest serving directors, Diana Mahabir-Wyatt and Helen Drayton.

The announcement was made in a statement issued by Servol on April 2.

Mahabir-Wyatt and Drayton, who are also former independent senators (1991-2000 and 2007-2015 respectively) announced their retirement from Servol’s board effective from March 13.

Mahabir-Wyatt has been a director at Servol since 1970. Drayton joined the non-governmental organisation (NGO) in 2000.

Servol said both women have greatly contributed to the success and growth of Servol, which provides educational opportunities for “at-risk” people, giving them productive opportunities in life.

“Through their astute leadership, Servol has blossomed from a tiny seed in Ovid Alley, Laventille, to a mighty oak, spreading throughout Trinidad and Tobago.”

Mahabir-Wyatt’s achievements include setting up a home for battered women and children in 1996 and founding the TT Coalition Against Domestic Violence in 1998.

Drayton has served in various roles in the public and private sector over the last 45 years.These include chairing the National Insurance Board and being a board member of the Unit Trust Corporation.

Servol said Mahabir-Wyatt and Drayton will continue to serve as trustees of its pension fund and provide guidance to the NGO when needed.

Their places on Servol’s board have been taken by Nicole Crooks and Johnathan Walker.

Crooks is the Central Bank’s senior manager (human resources, industrial and external relations).

Walker is the head of the Dispute & Risk Management Department at Hamel-Smith law firm.