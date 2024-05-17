PM tours Reliance Industries energy plant in India

News

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, centre, with, from left, High Commissioner for the Republic of TT to India, Roger Gopaul, Works Minister Rohan Sinanan, Sharon Rowley and Sports Minister Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis in Mumbai, India on Wednesday. PHOTO COURTESY OPM –

THE Prime Minister and his wife Sharon Rowley arrived in Mumbai, India on Wednesday to promote bilateral relations with India and meet with investors interested in establishing a cricket academy in TT.

On Thursday, Dr Rowley and his delegation were accorded a ceremonial reception by Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.

A post on X (formerly Twitter) from India’s minister of external affairs Randhir Jaiswal said discussions between Rowley and Bais focused on “strengthening bilateral relationships in several areas including trade and economy, sports, ICT, culture and people-to-people ties.”

Also in attendance were Minister of Works and Transport Senator Rohan Sinanan, Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis and High Commissioner for the Republic of TT to New Delhi, India, Roger Gopaul.

Rowley and his delegation were also given a tour of Reliance Industries’ refining and petrochemical complex in Jamnagar on Thursday.

A Facebook post from the Office of the Prime Minister said, “The tour also included in-depth presentations on the company’s drive towards new energy production, including solar energy and biofuels.”

Reliance Industries will collaborate with the Government of TT to construct a world-scale cricket academy in Trincity on land previously earmarked for Pan Trinbago’s headquarters.

Rowley said, “It is a public-private partnership. What they needed from the Government was land. The Government has provided the land and we are now at the stage of designing the physical structure.”

Rowley’s trip to India follows his trip to Ghana where he was invited by the King of the Ashanti to be his guest of honour at the 25th anniversary celebrations of his ascent to the throne.

Rowley said the Government had a major undertaking between TT and Ghana saying the country needed to expand and diversify its economy by establishing connections with other markets “where we have friends and possibilities.”