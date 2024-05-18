Doubles vendor abducted in El Dorado

News

Screenshot taken from CCTV footage of the abduction.

A DOUBLES vendor was abducted outside of the popular Sauce Doubles outlet in El Dorado on May 18.

According to reports, Anisha Hosein, 27, was preparing to open the outlet when she was grabbed by three masked men and placed into a car which drove off as soon as she was inside.

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage from a building located across the road from the outlet showed a dark sports utility vehicle (SUV) pulling up on the pavement across from Sauce Doubles before Hosein’s abduction.

Anisha Hosein –

The SUV turned and parked close to the outlet.

Minutes later, another car pulled up outside of the outlet.

Three masked men armed with guns got out of the vehicle.

One went inside of the outlet, grabbed Hosein and dragged her outside.

Passers-by scampered for cover as shots were fired and the men drove away in the vehicle with Hosein.

The Hunters Search and Rescue Team have posted notices on social media about Hosein asking the public for information on her whereabouts.

Police investigations are ongoing.

This is a developing story.