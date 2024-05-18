PM visits Shree Siddhivinayak Temple

News

Dr and Mrs Rowley at the Shree Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on May 18. – Photo courtesy Dr Keith Rowley’s Facebook page

THE Prime Minister’s visit to India took him to the Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple at Prabhadevi in Mumbai on May 18.

The Hindu temple is dedicated to Lord Ganesh, and was consecrated in 1801.

Lord Ganesh is the first to be worshipped before beginning any new project or venture as he is the destroyer of obstacles (Vighnaharta), the temple’s official website states.

On May 17 Dr Rowley was given a tour of another Ambani facility, the Jio World Convention Centre and the Reliance Corporate Park in Mumbai, India.

The Jio tour was hosted by Reliance Jio Ltd chairman Akash Ambani. Akash Ambani is the elder son of Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd.

Prime Minister Dr Rowley, left, and his wife Sharon Rowley are escorted by Akash Ambani, chairman of Reliance Jio Ltd and owner of the Indian Premier League cricket team, the Mumbai Indians, during a tour toured of the Jio World Convention Centre and the Reliance Corporate Park in Mumbai, India, on May 17. – Photo courtesy OPM

A statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) on May 18, said the tour took place on May 17.

The OPM said, Dr Rowley and Ambani are in talks to establish a cricket academy in Trinidad and Tobago.

Ambani is also the owner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) team, the Mumbai Indians.

Rowley’s wife Sharon Clark-Rowley, Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan and Sport and Community Development Minister Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis accompanied him on the tour.

The OPM said Rowley believes that the creation of a state-of-the-art training facility in Trinidad and Tobago will help nurture young players in Trinidad and Tobago and the wider region.

Rowley also believes this academy will play a critical role in building a foundation for the improvement and restoration of West Indies cricket.

The OPM said Government has already made the land available for the project.

Highlights from Prime Minister Dr keith Rowley’s visit to the Shree Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai India on May 18. – Photo courtesy Dr Keith Rowley’s Facebook page

At a news conference at the Office of the Prime Minister, Whitehall, St Clair, on April 18, Rowley said a parcel of land in Trincity was earmarked as the location for this academy.

He said Reliance and local interests approached Cabinet with a proposal for the academy.

“What (Reliance Industries) needed from the Government was land. The Government has made the land available and we’re now waiting for the investment to progress.”

Rowley said, “They sent an architect down to see the site and he’s designing the facility, so we hope to move to an investment stage in the not-too-distant future.”

On May 17, Rowley had the privilege of being on the pitch at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, to participate in the coin toss ahead of the IPL T20 match between the Mumbai Indians and the Lucknow Super Giants.

Reliance is also a dominant figure in the global energy industry.

On May 16, Rowley and his delegation were given an extensive tour of Reliance’s refining and petrochemical complex in Jamnagar. The tour also included in-depth presentations on the company’s drive towards new energy production, including solar energy and biofuels.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert has been appointed to act as prime minister until Rowley returns home.