Bad weather down trees, blows off roofs

News

The roof from a home which blew off after strong winds and heavy showers in Siparia on May 18. –

STRONG winds and heavy rains on May 18 downed trees and blew off the roof of one house in Penal district.

A statement issued by the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) said these incidents happened in the Penal-Siparia areas.

The ODPM added that the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation and the Siparia Borough Corporation were mobilising resources to address these matters.

There were also reports of roofs of four houses blown off in Cedros.

The roof from a home which blew off after strong winds and heavy showers in Cedros on May 18.

A tree blocks the road in Penal after strong winds and bad weather on May 18. – Photo courtesy ODPM