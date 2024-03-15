​Man held with loaded gun in Gasparillo

News

Recovered firearms – Photo courtesy TTPS

Police arrested a 45-year-old man and seized two guns in ongoing anti-crime exercises in the Southern and North Central Divisions between the night of March 14 and the morning of March 15.

A police statement on March 15 said Marabella police responded to a report of a man seen with a gun at Warden Road in Gasparillo at around 10.30 pm on March 14.

They searched him and found a pistol with seven rounds of ammunition. They immediately arrested him and seized the loaded gun.North Central Division Task Force officers held an intelligence-led exercise between 11 pm on March 14 and 2 am on March 15.

They searched an area at Mendez Drive, Champs Fleurs, where they found a revolver loaded with two rounds of ammunition.

Investigations are ongoing in both matters.