Gonzales: WASA moving to bring relief to water-starved communities

News

Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales – File photo

PUBLIC Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales says the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) will do all that it can to brief relief to communities that are suffering water shortages as a result of the start of a harsher-than-normal dry season this year.

Gonzales gave the assurance as he responded to questions from Princes Town MP Barry Padarath in the House of Representatives on March 6.

He said, “The evidence of a harsh dry season commenced earlier than expected (this year).”

The dry season, Gonzales continued, began with high evaporation rates and lower rainfall in January and February.

He said that happened along with a consistent decline in river levels and WASA’s surface-water facilities.

Declining levels in WASA’s dams at Hollis, Navet and Hillsborough, he continued, has resulted in WASA experiencing a decline of 18 million gallons of water.

Gonzales said the dry season conditions are also affecting the Desalination Company of Trinidad and Tobago (Desalcott’s) ability to provide WASA with its contracted supply of 40 million gallons of water per day.

He added that Desalcott’s production has declined recently by 4 million gallons of water per day.

Gonzales said to address the situation, WASA was increasing production at its Caroni-Arena and Navet dams to 65 million gallons per day to help communities hardest hit by the dry season.

He added that WASA had also ramped up water trucking operations and Desalcott had promised to boost its water production as soon as it was able to.