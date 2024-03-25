Early Phagwa at Prachaar Kendra Temple

News

A group of friends cover each other in coloured powder as they enjoy Phagwa celebrations at the Hindu Prachaar Kendra Temple in Chaguanas on March 24. – Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

Children spray each other with abeer as their family and friends watch and enjoy the Phagwa celebrations at the Hindu Prachaar Kendra Temple in Chaguanas on March 24. – Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

Children spray each other with abeer as they enjoy Phagwa celebrations at the Hindu Prachaar Kendra Temple in Chaguanas on March 24. – Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

A young woman uses a bicycle pump to spray her friends with abeer during Phagwa celebrations at the Hindu Prachaar Kendra Temple in Chaguanas on March 24. – Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

A group of friends smile as they stand covered in coloured powder and abeer during the Phagwa celebrations at the Hindu Prachaar Kendra Temple in Chaguanas on March 24. – Photo by Jeff K. Mayers