Driver in deadly Siparia crash fined for drunk driving

A 63-year-old man from Fyzabad has been fined $9,000 on charges of drunk driving in connection with a crash that left an attorney dead on Saturday.

Looknath Rambally, of St John’s Trace in Avocat, appeared before magistrate Gloria Jasmath in the Siparia second court, and pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol.

The police said Rambally failed a breathalyser test over the weekend. A test showed a reading of 85 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, 50 microgrammes more than the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

The magistrate ordered Rambally to pay the fine in a month or, in default, serve nine months’ jail with hard labour.

Sgt Sobie prosecuted.

The police arrested Rambally on Saturday night when they responded to an accident at Gambal Street that left attorney Everald Davison, 69, injured. Davidson, of Sobrian Street in Siparia, died less than two hours later.

He was walking along Gambal Street at about 7 pm on Saturday when a car hit him from behind near the Pentecostal Church.

Davidson was taken to the Siparia district health facility, where he died around 8.35 pm.

ASP Corrie, Insp Ramsarran, W/Cpl Hospedales and other police from the South Western Division visited the scene and gathered evidence.

An autopsy is expected to be done.

Investigations are continuing into the death.