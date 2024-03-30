Celebrating Freedom: Spiritual Shouter Baptist Liberation Day

News

The Spiritual Shouter Baptists engaged in worship and jubilation at the Spiritual Shouter Baptist Liberation Day celebration at the Spiritual Baptist Administrative Complex in Balmain, Couva on March 30. – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

On March 30, Spiritual Baptists across the country came together to commemorate Spiritual Shouter Baptist Liberation Day.

Maloney came alive with the powerful sounds of celebration and worship at the Spiritual Baptist Liberation Day function held at the Spiritual Shouter Baptist Council of Elders Empowerment Hall.

In Central, the National Congress of Incorporated Spiritual Baptist Organisations of Trinidad and Tobago celebrated at the Spiritual Shouter Baptist Administrative Complex in Balmain, Couva.

There were celebrations in other parts of Trinidad and Tobago.

Here are some highlights from the celebrations at Maloney and Couva.

Women arrive at the Spiritual Shouter Baptist Liberation Day celebrations, held at the Council of Elders Empowerment Hall, Churchill Roosevelt Highway, Maloney on March 30. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Drummers maintain the rhythm at the Spiritual Shouter Baptist Liberation Day celebrations held at the Council of Elders Empowerment Hall, Churchill Roosevelt Highway, Maloney on March 30. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Spiritual Shouter Baptist Archbishop Barbara Burke at the Spiritual Shouter Baptist Liberation Day celebrations, held at the Council of Elders Empowerment Hall, Churchill Roosevelt Highway, Maloney on March 30. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

A group of tourists arrive at the Spiritual Shouter Baptist Liberation Day celebrations held at the Council of Elders Empowerment Hall, Churchill Roosevelt Highway, Maloney on March 30. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Members of the Council of Elders Empowerment Hall, Churchill Roosevelt Highway, prepare a bouquet of flowers for Spiritual Shouter Baptist Liberation Day celebrations, Maloney March 30. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Dannel Brathwaite carries his drum at the Spiritual Shouter Baptist Liberation Day celebrations, held at the Council of Elders Empowerment Hall, Churchill Roosevelt Highway, Maloney on March 30. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

A woman lifts her hand in worship at the Shouter Baptist Liberation Day celebrations, held at the Council of Elders Empowerment Hall, Churchill Roosevelt Highway, Maloney on March 30. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Participants sing and dance during the Spiritual Shouter Baptist Liberation Day celebration at the Spiritual Baptist Administrative Complex in Balmain, Couva on March 30. – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Drummers entertain with their powerful rhythms during the Spiritual Shouter Baptist Liberation Day celebration at the Spiritual Baptist Administrative Complex in Balmain, Couva on March 30. – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Participants sing and dance during the Spiritual Shouter Baptist Day celebration at the Spiritual Baptist Administrative Complex, Couva on March 30. – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

This participant dances during the Spiritual Shouter Baptist Liberation Day celebration at the Spiritual Baptist Administrative Complex in Balmain, Couva on March 30. – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale