THA Minority Leader walks out of plenary sitting

Tobago

THA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris – File photo by David Reid

THA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris walked out of the plenary sitting of the THA in Scarborough on April 25 after accusing presiding officer Abby Taylor of attempting to “censor” parts of a motion on Sandals Resorts International which stood in his name.

Morris first made the accusation during a news conference at the Minority Leader’s office on April 24.

He told the House that while the Minority recognised the authority of the presiding officer to make amendments to the content of motions, if it runs counter to the any of the relevant standing orders, “what we are challenged by is when those amendments distort the original intent of the motion.”

Morris said, “The intent of this motion that I submitted was to bring to the House a motion that will be a catalyst for the resumption of a meaningful negotiation with Sandals and therefore establish a platform in which the THA is comfortable, the stakeholders are comfortable and, of course, Sandals itself, is comfortable.”

He said he “soundly objected” to the changes that were made to the original motion.