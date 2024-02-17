SRC: No increase for judges, pay cut for industrial court members

News

In this October 2023 file photos, High Court judges mingle after the ceremonial opening of the law term at the National Academy for the Performing Arts, Port of Spain. – Angelo Marcelle

INDUSTRIAL COURT judges are said to be up in arms over the Salaries Review Commission’s (SRC’s) 117th Report, which has proposed a cut in their monthly remuneration from $32,080 to $29,100.

Sunday Newsday understands that some judges have even complained that the court’s registrar, under the commission’s proposed emolument structure, is receiving a higher basic monthly salary of $34,000 plus perks.

In the SRC’s 113th and 117th reports, which Finance Minister Colm Imbert laid in the House of Representatives on February 16, increased pay packets also were not proposed for the Chief Justice, Justices of Appeal and puisne judges, all of whom have been living on the same salaries since 2013.

In its 98th Report in 2013, the SRC had proposed a monthly salary of $50,350 for the CJ, $42,020 for the Justices of Appeal and $37,300 for puisne judges. In the commission’s 117th report, no changes were proposed.

High Court judges, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said they were disappointed by the failure of the commission to recommend any increase for the 11-year gap, noting that public servants benefited from at least a four per cent settlement recently. Judges’ salaries are, however, exempted from tax.

Regarding industrial court judges, the SRC proposes a service allowance of $5,050 per month and a subsistence allowance of $200 a day in specific cases: when the office holder lives in north Trinidad and is on duty in San Fernando; and where the office holder is on duty in Tobago and no meals are provided.

In instances where the office holder is in Tobago and meals are provided, they will get $75 for meals per day.

The judges will also be entitled to transportation and housing allowances of $3,900 and $12,360 per month, respectively.

With respect to overseas travel, the SRC has proposed a travel grant of $40,200 per annum.

The cost of internet access, telephone rental and other charges, including value-added tax related to official business to be covered by the state or at the office holder’s option, an allowance of $400 per month, the commission said.

It added once the latter option is exercised, the chosen benefit should continue in effect as long as the incumbent holds the office.

The SRC has also proposed that the industrial court registrar, outside of a $34,000 monthly salary, receive a professional allowance of $3,000 per month.

The office holder will also be entitled to $200 per day when travelling on official business beyond a radius of 16km from official headquarters and where it is necessary to purchase a meal.

In the case of an office holder serving in Tobago, they will receive $200 per day when travelling on official business beyond a radius of ten km from official headquarters and where it is necessary to purchase meals.

The registrar will also be entitled to a housing allowance of $4,620 and telecommunication facilities to the tune of $400 per month.

Under the suite of recommendations proposed by the SRC for TT’s top public officials, the Prime Minister will be entitled to a maximum loan of $350,000 at a rate of interest of six per cent per annum repayable over a period of six years to either purchase a new or used motor vehicle.

Should the PM purchase a new motor vehicle, the office holder will be exempt from motor vehicle tax, value-added tax and customs duty.

If the office holder purchases a used vehicle, he or she will also be entitled to a full exemption from special motor vehicle tax, value-added tax or customs duty, according to the report.

The SRC has also recommended that the PM receive a maximum loan of $20,000 at a rate of interest of six per cent per annum to effect repairs to a motor vehicle.

The office holder will also be entitled to a transportation allowance of $6,600 per month and a personal chauffeur.

The Prime Minister currently receives a monthly salary of $59,640. But should the commission’s proposals be agreed to, it will increase to a whopping $80,000 monthly.

Regarding overseas travel, the PM is to be provided with hotel accommodation and meals plus a subsistence allowance of US$150 per day. The commission has also proposed an annual travel grant of $36,800.

For travel to Tobago on official business, the commission proposed that the cost of accommodation and meals, as necessary, be borne by the state.

With respect to vacation leave, the SRC has recommended 30 calendar days per annum for the PM.

“Where it is not convenient for the office holder to proceed on leave in any given year, such leave to be taken at a convenient time or alternatively, the office holder to be given the option to receive salary in lieu thereof,” the commission said.

It added such payment is to be made at the end of the full parliamentary term to which the leave relates.

The office holder, the SRC said, will also be entitled to medical attention/treatment prescribed for himself, spouse and children at any healthcare facility under the Regional Health Authorities, including the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC).

Where such medical attention/treatment is not available at such health care facility, the costs at any other hospital, institution or nursing home in Trinidad and Tobago are to be met by the state.

The SRC said medical attention/treatment excludes optical and dental treatment/services while prescribed drugs exclude drugs which are obtainable without a prescription.

The cost of Internet access and telephone expenses related to official business will be covered by the state.

His pension and gratuity benefits will be in accordance with the provisions of the Prime Minister Pension Act, Chap 2:51.

As head of state, the President will also be entitled to a slew of perks under the SRC’s proposed structure.

These include trips (to the maximum value of two adult first class or equivalent class return airfares to the United Kingdom) annually for the President and spouse.

The President is also entitled to either the provision of hotel accommodation and meals plus a subsistence allowance of US$150 per day or an allowance of US$200 per day for accommodation plus a subsistence allowance of US$150 per day.

The office holder can also book a hotel suite to facilitate the holding of conferences or any other minor entertainment, the cost of which will be met by the state.

On overseas trips, the President will also be entitled to a warm clothing allowance of US$900 per annum.

Like the PM, the President’s Internet access and telephone expenses are to be covered by the state.

The head of state will also be entitled to medical attention/treatment and prescribed drugs for herself and her spouse at any healthcare facility under the Regional Health Authorities, including the EWMSC.

Where such medical attention/treatment at such health care facility is not available, the costs at any other hospital, institution or nursing home in TT will be met by the state, the commission said.

The President will also be exempt from taxation.

“The salary, pension and any allowance of whatsoever nature payable to the office holder in respect of his/her services as President to be wholly exempt from the payment of income tax and any other tax.”

The SRC has also recommended that the Opposition Leader, under the proposed structure, salary move from $29,590 to $47,500, excluding a subsistence allowance of $1,500 per month.

The Opposition Leader will also also entitled to the cost of accommodation and meals in the event that she or any other such office holder is required to stay overnight as a result of late sittings of Parliament, provided he/she resides beyond a radius of 16 km from Port of Spain.

For travel to Tobago on official business or where the office holder represents a constituency in Tobago and resides in Tobago and is required to travel to Trinidad on official business, the cost of accommodation and meals as necessary, are to be met by the state.

The SRC added travel accommodation expenses, including meals incurred by the spouse of an office holder in Tobago/Trinidad when attending official functions in Trinidad/Tobago, will also be met by the state.