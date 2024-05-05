Bushfire forces closure of Tucker Valley Road

News

A bushfire has caused the temporary closure of the Tucker Valley/Macqueripe Road.

A statement from the Chaguaramas Development Authority advised the public of the road’s closure on May 5.

“The Chaguaramas Development Authority (CDA) wishes to advise the public that Tucker Valley/Macqueripe Road is temporarily closed until further notice due to a bushfire.

“The safety of our visitors and the protection of our natural environment are of utmost importance to us.

“As a precautionary measure, the road closure has been implemented to ensure the safety of all individuals in the area.”

The CDA apologised for any inconvenience the measure would cause and promised to provide updates on the road’s reopening as advised by the relevant authorities.

Newsday was told from 6 am on May 5, the CDA police and police officers were at the road’s entrance turning away drivers.