Autopsy on Penal baby girl postponed

Roshanie Ramrahal and Brandon Doodnath grieve the loss of their daughter, Amy Rianna Doodnath, at their home on Bunsee Trace, off Penal Rock Road, Siparia. – Photo by Lincoln Holder

Relatives of Amy Rianna Doodnath, the baby girl from Penal who was found with head injuries on March 5 and declared dead hours later, must wait at least two more days to find out the cause of her death.

An autopsy was set for March 8 at the Forensic Science Centre in St James. But a relative told Newsday that while on their way, the police called them to say it would be done another day.

“They called and said it could not be done today and that they would let us know when it would be done. The police did not give a date, saying only he would contact us,” the relative said on March 8.

The police confirmed that the autopsy was not done on March 8, but did not say what caused the delay.

Autopsies are not done on weekends.

Amy would have turned three months old on March 15.

Distraught relatives, including her parents, Brandon Doodnath, 31, and Roshanie Ramtahal, 25, of Bunsee Trace, Penal, have said they have no idea what caused the injuries and remained baffled over the death.

Police investigators have classified Amy’s death as unnatural.

Reports are around 5 pm, Ramtahal went to check on the baby in a bedroom and noticed blood on the hat Amy was wearing.

She alerted Doodnath, who was outside the house, and other relatives, including his mother, Radha Doodnath.

Radha Doodnath, a patient care assistant at the San Fernando General Hospital, was not home and suggested they use a plaster on the injury.

When she returned home from work, the baby was taken to the Siparia district health facility, where a doctor declared Amy dead at 8.28 pm.

From what the family was told, the injury might have been caused by trauma.

Police from the South Western Division, Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) and the Child Protection Unit visited the family and gathered evidence.

PC Sookram of the Penal police station is leading investigations.