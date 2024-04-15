Woman robbed in maxi on bus route

News

– File photo

A Maloney man was arrested after he robbed a Kelly Village, Caroni, woman while in a maxi taxi on the priority bus route.

A police report said the woman, 52, was in a red-band maxi taxi when just after Pashley Street, Laventille, a suspect, who was also a passenger, stopped the maxi and as he was exiting, snatched the woman’s handbag, which contained TT and US dollars, bank cards and her cellphone.

The woman reported the incident at the Besson Street police station. Police said a short while later, the suspect was seen getting into another maxi heading east along the PBR with the woman’s black handbag. The transit police, E999 emergency response and the St Joseph police station were contacted and PCs Lezama and Seales of the St Joseph police station stopped the maxi taxi at Farm Road, Curepe, and arrested the suspect.

The woman identified her bag and its contents at the Besson Street police station. Police said both the victim and the suspect initially boarded the maxi taxi at Curepe junction at about 11.45 pm on Saturday. WPC Joseph of the St Joseph police station is continuing investigations.