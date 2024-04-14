Rough seas detaches locking beam at Scarborough port

Tobago

The Buccoo Reef, one of the inter-island ferries. – Faith Ayoung

THE TT Inter-Island Transportation Co Ltd says repair work on the ramp locking beam at the Port of Scarborough, Tobago, is being carried out after they became detached by rough seas.

In a statement, the company said beam brackets from the locking beam at the port became dislodged shortly after the inter-island ferry, Buccoo Reef, arrived in Scarborough at 10.06 am on April 13.

The company said shortly into the vessel’s operations, at around 10.30 am, the ramp locking beam became loose owing to the rough seas and increased wave action in the harbour caused by the cruise liner that was berthed at the finger pier.

The company said the operation was stopped and the ramp was lifted to assess the situation. It was observed that three out of the five beam brackets were detached from the locking beam.

It said a pedestrian ramp was placed on the side of vessel to allow the remaining walk-off passengers to disembark.

A contractor was hired to carry out a temporary fix to allow the remaining vehicles to disembark.

The company said the remaining vehicles began disembarking at around 1:05 pm.

It said repair work is continuing to prevent any further disruption to the service.