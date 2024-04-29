NGO calls for safe working conditions for migrants

News

Andreina Briceño Ventura-Brown, director of La Casita of Arima, supports her NGO’s request to ensure safe working conditions for migrants in Trinidad and Tobago. – Photo by Grevic Alvarado

The NGO La Casita of Arima issued a public statement on April 28 on World Day for Safety and Health at Work, asking for a guarantee of safe working conditions for migrants in Trinidad and Tobago.

The statement was published on social media, supported by Andreina Briceño Ventura-Brown, director of La Casita.

“April 28 is a day of global reflection on an issue transcends borders and challenges all nations: safety and health at work. However, for many migrants, refugees and asylum seekers who have found refuge in Trinidad and Tobago, this day takes on an even deeper and more urgent meaning,” the writing says.

The statement added in a context marked by the lack of recognition of basic refugee rights, migrant workers face additional challenges when it comes to their safety and well-being at work.

“There have been cases of workplace accidents that have left people seriously injured, disabled or even dead. The most alarming thing is, in many of these cases, companies do not assume their responsibility, leaving those affected without support or compensation.”

La Casita recognises amid the challenges faced by migrant workers, refugees and asylum seekers in Trinidad and Tobago, the Ministry of Labour has been working to protect labour rights and ensure safe and healthy working conditions for all employees, regardless of their origin or immigration status.

However, despite these efforts, Venezuelan workers continue to “suffer abuse from employers who attempt to evade their responsibilities.”

La Casita said through the Ministry of Labour, inspections have been carried out to ensure compliance with safety standards and reporting channels have been established for workers to report abuses and violations of labour rights.

“Despite these efforts, Venezuelan workers remain vulnerable to exploitation and abuse from unscrupulous employers. Cases of workplace accidents have left many workers seriously injured or disabled, but companies do not take responsibility. This leaves those affected without support or compensation, perpetuating a situation of injustice and vulnerability.”

La Casita said it is essential to recognise the magnitude of the problem and advocate for greater protection of labour rights for all workers, including Venezuelan refugees.

“Companies and authorities must assume their responsibility to provide safe and healthy working conditions and ensure the rights of all workers are respected, regardless of their origin or immigration status.

“Only through a joint and committed effort, involving workers, employers, authorities and international organisations, can we achieve significant change that guarantees that all workers can carry out their work in a safe, dignified and fair manner.”