Tourist injured in Tobago shark attack to be airlifted to Miami hospital

A warning sign erected at Store Bay, Tobago, to keep bathers out of the water following the April 26 shark attack. Several beaches along the northwestern coast were closed after British tourist Peter Smith was bitten by a bull shark near Turtle Beach. – Photo by Corey Connelly

British tourist Peter Smith will be airlifted to a hospital in Miami to continue his treatment following the April 26 shark attack on Turtle Beach, Tobago which left him with serious injuries to his left hand, left thigh and abdomen.

Smith, 64, has been receiving treatment at the Scarborough General Hospital and was reportedly in critical but stable condition at the Intensive Care Unit.

Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Protection Dr Faith BYisrael said on April 29 that Smith will be airlifted in the next 24 hours.

Smith was bathing at Turtle Beach around ten metres from shore when he was reportedly attacked by a bull shark. Smith was a guest at the Starfish Hotel, Turtle Beach.

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine announced the closure of ten beaches on April 26 as a precautionary measure.