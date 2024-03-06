Tourism secretary at ITB Berlin: German market crucial to Tobago

News

Manta Lodge manager Paige Ramnath, right, and Hadco Experiences’ Rachael Nathaniel, listen to a visitor at the Tobago patio at the 2024 ITB Berlin trade show in Germany. – Office of the Chief Secretary Facebook

THE importance of the German market to Tobago has been underscored by THA Secretary of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation Tashia Burris.

Burris was speaking while attending the Internationale Tourismus-Börse (ITB) Berlin trade show in Germany.

She said, “This year the focus of the (Tobago) stand layout is the natural sun, sea and sand that Tobago has become know for. Germany is one of our most important source markets. We think that the German travellers are the ones that really fall in love with the destination – they keep coming back, year in year out, to just enjoy everything that Tobago has to offer.”

The trade show, which runs from March 5-7, is a catalyst for business within the travel and tourism ecosystem and brings together the global travel, tourism and hospitality community.

Burris said the Tobago delegation has met with Condor Airlines to date, having led a team comprising of personnel from the Tobago House of Assembly (THA), Tobago Tourism Agency Ltd (TTAL), hoteliers and other tourism stakeholders.

Assistant Manager of the Crown Point Beach Hotel Kelsha Maule-Edwards said that ITB Berlin is important as Tobago’s goal is to maintain a presence on the international market.

“We want to remain relevant; we want to develop; we want to see, be in touch with the new trends and everything that is happening within the industry.”