Tobago CivilNET to host crime symposium

News

Rodney Piggott, chair of Tobago CivilNET –

Newly re-elected chair of Tobago CivilNET Rodney Piggott says the organisation intends to host a symposium later this year to address the island’s worsening crime situation.

Tobago has already recorded six murders for 2024.

He said the symposium, An Introduction to the Public Health Approach to Violent Crimes in Tobago, is in its planning stage.

Apart from forging stronger ties with other civil-society organisations and divisions in the THA, Piggott said CivilNET is also hoping to launch season two of its holistic health awareness series, as well as advancing the work of its education revolution committee.

“We also want to increase our core membership of concerned Tobagonians and continue to be the change we hope to see in Tobago,” he told Newsday.

Piggott was re-elected on March 25 during the organisation’s second AGM at the Tobago Information Technology Ltd, Signal Hill. He is expected to serve a two-year term.

At the meeting, the organisation also unveiled its website, www.tobagocivilnet.org, which allows for greater documentation of information on its many activities – accomplished, ongoing and upcoming – as well as other information which may be of relevance to Tobagonians.

Lana Drysdale, office manager, secretariat of the Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association, presided over the AGM. Television host Julien Skeete delivered the feature address.

CivilNET currently has 23 active members, representing various arms of civil society.

Tobago CivilNET executive directors

Rodney Piggott – chairman

Dr Sharon Campbell-Phillips – secretary

Kino Sammy – treasurer

Wayne Alonzo – PRO

Directors

Dr Ryan Allard

Patrick George

Xavier Edwards

George Bobb