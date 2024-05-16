Customer killed, suspect chopped by mini-mart owner

News

Police cars on a crime scene. – File photo by Jeff K Mayers

A MALONEY business owner chased a murder suspect and managed to chop him several times after a shooting in his store in the night on May 15.

Michael Junior Augustine, 34, of St Michael Road, Tacarigua, was at a mini mart in Maloney Gardens, Maloney, when a man dressed in a black hat, black T-shirt and blue jeans walked up him.

The man pulled out a firearm and fired at Augustine who ran into the mini-mart owner’s home.

The suspect followed Augustine into the home and fired several more shots at him, hitting him about the body.

The owner of the mini mart, fearful for his life, took up a cutlass and confronted the gunman.

He managed to chop the suspect several times on his head and body without being shot.

The suspect then fled the premises after being chased by the owner.

Insp Narace along with PC Salina, PC Phillip, PC Haban and PC Williams of the Maloney CID responded, and began a search for the suspect.

Augustine was pronounced dead at the scene by the District Medical Officer.

Several spent 9mm shells were collected. Police believe the incident is gang-related.

The search for the suspect is still ongoing.