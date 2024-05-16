Rio Claro man jailed for stealing 61 knives

News

A 62-year-old man from Rio Claro, who admitted to stealing 61 knives from a store, has been jailed.

On May 15, Trevor Ryan, of El Guanapo Road, faced Princes Town Magistrate Margaret Alert who sentenced him to three months with hard labour after he pleaded guilty to the charge of larceny.

WPC Perry-Marash of the Princes Town Municipal Police Station arrested him on May 14, while on mobile patrol along High Street, in Princes Town.

The court heard that the policewoman was alerted by the victim, the owner of The Orient Ltd, that a man had stolen a knife from her store.

Perry-Marash stopped the man and asked him if the information was true.

He replied, “I go pay for it.”

She searched him and found a total of 61 knives worth $623.

She arrested and took him to the municipal police station, where she charged him with larceny.