THA Health Secretary confirms death of mother, baby at hospital

Tobago

Dr Faith BYisrael. – File photo courtesy THA

THA SECRETARY of Health, Wellness and Social Protection Dr Faith BYisrael has confirmed that a mother and baby have died at the Scarborough General Hospital, Tobago.

In a statement on the executive council’s WhatsApp media chat on the night of May 15, she said, “I can confirm that a mother and baby passed away overnight and/or into the early hours of today (May 15). However, I am unable to provide any further details at this time as the matter is currently under investigation.”

BYisrael expressed the division’s condolences to the families and friends.