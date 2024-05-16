THA Health Secretary confirms death of mother, baby at hospital

·1 min read
Home
Local News
THA Health Secretary confirms death of mother, baby at hospital
The content originally appeared on: Trinidad and Tobago Newsday

Tobago

Dr Faith BYisrael. – File photo courtesy THA

THA SECRETARY of Health, Wellness and Social Protection Dr Faith BYisrael has confirmed that a mother and baby have died at the Scarborough General Hospital, Tobago.

In a statement on the executive council’s WhatsApp media chat on the night of May 15, she said, “I can confirm that a mother and baby passed away overnight and/or into the early hours of today (May 15). However, I am unable to provide any further details at this time as the matter is currently under investigation.”

See also

BYisrael expressed the division’s condolences to the families and friends.

 