Second batch of permits ready for Venezuelan migrants

File photo of Venezuelans waiting outside the Immigration Division, National Security Ministry, Port of Spain on March 18, 2021. – Photo Sureash Cholai

THE Ministry of National Security has said the second instalment of permits for registered Venezuelans who are part of the Migrant Registration Framework programme has been processed.

Collection of permits started on March 11. Registered individuals can check the ministry’s website for the list of approved permit numbers, with additional updates being posted on the ministry’s social media pages.

Collection will take place at the ministry’s Enforcement Unit at Henry Street, Port of Spain, between 8 am and 2 pm.

A release sent on March 12 says individuals are required to bring their previously issued registration card along with a valid form of identification.

Registrants will be notified through official channels when further approvals are granted.