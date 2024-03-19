News

Jaide Gabriel of East Mucurapo Secondary School receives a prize for participation at the Project Phoenix Belmont’s Self-Defence Workshop for Teen Girls from at the Belmont Community Centre, Jerningham Avenue, Port of Spain on March 18. – Photo by Faith Ayoung

Project Phoenix Belmont, in collaboration with the Victim and Support Unit of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, hosted a self-defence workshop for teen girls at the Belmont Community Centre on Jerningham Avenue, Port of Spain on March 18.

The workshop was attended by secondary school students from Port of Spain and its environs. Participants were taught several self-defence techniques during the session under the instruction of Prof Oluyemi Mashama.

The project was founded by Nicole M Young, the councillor for Belmont East. The programme also offers other free services to members of the community such as counselling and life skills training.

Prof Oluyemi Mashama teaches young students some self-defence techniques at the Project Phoenix Belmont’s Self-Defence Workshop for Teen Girls at the Belmont Community Centre, Jerningham Avenue, Port of Spain on March 18. – Photo by Faith Ayoung

Students from various schools in and around Port of Spain learning self-defence techniques during the Project Phoenix Belmont’s Self-Defence Workshop for Teen Girls at the Belmont Community Centre, Jerningham Ave, Port of Spain on March 18. – Photo by Faith Ayoung

Students practise on Bob, the self-defence dummy, during the Project Phoenix Belmont’s Self-Defence Workshop for Teen Girls at the Belmont Community Centre, Jerningham Ave, Port of Spain on March 18. – Photo by Faith Ayoung

From left, Nicole M Young, Councillor for Belmont East and founder of Project Phoenix and Acting Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP)(ag) Renee Bain-Keller participate in the self-defence demonstration at Project Phoenix Belmont’s Self-Defence Workshop for Teen Girls at the Belmont Community Centre, Jerningham Ave, Port of Spain on March 18. – Photo by Faith Ayoung

From left, Michelle Borel, mistress of ceremonies, Nicole M Young, Councillor for Belmont East and founder of Project Phoenix and Acting Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP)(ag) Renee Bain-Keller participate in the self-defence demonstration at Project Phoenix Belmont’s Self-Defence Workshop for Teen Girls at the Belmont Community Centre, Jerningham Ave, Port of Spain on March 18. – Photo by Faith Ayoung

A student practises self-defence techniques on Bob, the self-defence dummy, during the Project Phoenix Belmont’s Self-Defence Workshop for Teen Girls at the Belmont Community Centre, Jerningham Ave, Port of Spain on March 18. – Photo by Faith Ayoung

Prof Oluyemi Mashama demonstrates some self-defence techniques with Jaide Gabriel of East Mucurapo Secondary School at the Project Phoenix Belmont’s Self-Defence Workshop for Teen Girls at the Belmont Community Centre, Jerningham Avenue, Port of Spain on March 18. – Photo by Faith Ayoung

A student lets out some stress on Bob, the self-defence dummy, during the Project Phoenix Belmont’s Self-Defence Workshop for Teen Girls at the Belmont Community Centre, Jerningham Ave, Port of Spain on March 18. – Photo by Faith Ayoung

Students partner up during an interactive session while Councillor Nicole M Young looks on, at the Project Phoenix Belmont’s Self-Defence Workshop for Teen Girls at the Belmont Community Centre, Jerningham Ave, Port of Spain on March 18. – Photo by Faith Ayoung