PM: Search for Cedros fishermen continues

THE Prime Minister said the Coast Guard continues to search for five fishermen from Cedros who went missing on February 24.

The missing men are Davanand Seepaul, 35, his father David Seepaul, 60, Braiyer Alexander Gonzalez Ali, 21, Shiva Seepersad, 20, and Jeremiah Pasqual, 19.

Relatives have distanced themselves from speculation that the men’s disappearance was linked to a drug deal gone bad.

Responding to a question in the House of Representatives from Naparima MP Rodney Charles, Dr Rowley said the Coast Guard “has been engaged in a search-and-rescue mission for these missing persons from the first call it received from the police on Sunday February 25, 2024 at 6.35 pm.”

Rowley, who is National Security Council (NSC) chairman, added, “That mission continues.”

He said it was believed the men might have strayed into Venezuelan territorial waters which are outside of the Coast Guard’s jurisdiction.

The Coast Guard, Rowley continued, is in contact with the Venezuelan authorities to locate them.

“A body was found on a beach in Venezuela, believed by family members to be that of their loved one. But this is still to be verified.”

Rowley was satisfied with the approach of the Coast Guard in treating with the matter.

Earlier in the sitting, Rowley told Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal that information regarding the cost of holding a Conversations with the Prime Minister in San Fernando on Tuesday was not yet available.

He said the information could be provided at a later date, once sufficient notice was given.