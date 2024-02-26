Miss Trinidad and Tobago World gains further attention at pageant challenge

News

Miss Trinidad and Tobago World Ache Abrahams –

ALTHOUGH she did not make it to the top five of the head-to-head challenge, Miss World Trinidad and Tobago Achè Abrahams was one of the top 25 in the challenge.

The eventual winners were Miss Botswana (Lesego Chombo), Miss Nigeria (Ada Eme), Miss Zimbabwe (Nokutenda Marumbwa), Miss England (Jessica Gagen) and Miss Lebanon (Yasmina Zaytoun).

In an Instagram post on February 22, Abrahams posted that the finals of the challenge was being held at the Bharat Mandapam G20 Summit Room in Delhi, India.

She delivered a three-minute speech on sustainability.

The challenge required participants to present a speech about a specific G20 topic and the short G20 video was shown to judges. The challenge asked Miss World contestants to demonstrate their public speaking, presentation and critical thinking skills.

“You’ve done well Achè, the entire nation is behind you on this magnificent journey,” the post said.

In another post about making it to the top 25, Abrahams said she was “over the moon” about being selected.

She posted again after the winners were announced saying it was an honour to present on the importance of the Sustainable Development Goals.

“As a representative of the small island nations and Caribbean region, I am truly appreciative Miss World selected me as one of the top 25 for the head-to-head presentation.

“I want to take this moment to congratulate my sisters who placed top 5: Miss Nigeria, Miss Botswana , Miss Zimbabwe, Miss England and Miss Lebanon. So well deserved.

“So proud to be part of a space that encourages women to speak up and be ambassadors for our countries in important spaces like this one.”

Last week, Abrahams’s Solange Govia-designed sailor costume gained her attention at the pageant and was named one of Angelopedia’s favourite national costumes from the opening ceremony.

The 71st Miss World runs from February 18-March 9. The grand finale will place and the 71st Miss World being crowned on March 9 at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, India.