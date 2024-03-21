Minister tells SEA students: Just do your best

News

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly –

EDUCATION Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly has sent out best wishes to the almost “19,000 precious students” who will be writing the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination on March 21.

About 18,250 students will sit the exam across the country on March 21, with 999 of them sitting the exam in Tobago. Classes have been suspended at all primary schools and private candidate exam centres since 11.30 am on March 19 to accommodate preparations for the exam by order of the Ministry of Education.

In a video message on March 20, the Minister told the students, “You have come a long way and you have worked hard.

She encouraged them, “Go out there tomorrow and do your best.” She reminded them, “SEA is the start of a new journey. It is not the end. “Make your self proud. Make your parents proud and make your teachers proud. “God bless you.”

In Tobago, Secretary of Education Zorisha Hackett has urged Tobago’s SEA students to believe in themselves as they prepare to sit the annual exam.

Hackett was speaking at the THA post-Executive Council briefing on March 20, on the eve of the exam for standard five students. A thousand students – 521 boys and 479 girls – will write the exam at 40 centres throughout Tobago.

Hackett said, “This pivotal event marks a significant milestone in the academic journey of our primary school students, serving as a gateway to their future academic endeavours. It is a culmination of their hard work, dedication and perseverance.” Hackett said the Tobago students are all capable and ready for the exam.

“I want them to also know their hard work and resilience have brought them to this moment and regardless of the outcome, they are all winners in my eyes. “Stay focused, my SEA students, believe in yourselves and give it your all.” She said her division will provide them with the necessary resources and ensure a smooth exam.

She said her division has collaborated with the Division of Infrastructure to ensure all primary schools have been brought to a state of infrastructural readiness with the necessary electrical and plumbing work. She said SEA personnel were given a comprehensive training session on March 8.

On the protocol for the exam, Hackett said, “Each examination centre is assigned…a monitor who will play a crucial role in ensuring a smooth commencement of the exam. “Assessment supervisors and testers will not be allowed to use cellphones during the exam, except for emergencies.”

She said a new security feature of three tabs has been added to the exam script, which will be broken by the candidate only. The office of the School Supervisor I, in collaboration with the Division of Education transport co-ordinator, will co-ordinate the distribution and collection of exam scripts.