Man on 2006 murder charge to face new trial

News

– File photo

A Caparo man will face a new trial for the murder of an elderly Caparo businessman in 2006 after a Port of Spain jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

On April 16, Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds ordered a retrial of Richard “Bean” Mc Bain for the murder of Stephen Hackshaw.

Hackshaw and his wife were attacked at their Rostant Road, Caparo home on April 16, 2006. His wife was wounded but survived.

Mc Bain was arrested in Toco almost a year later and charged with the murder.

The jury panel returned at about 5 pm unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

An hour earlier, at 2.46 pm, they first returned from their deliberations and when asked if they had arrived at a verdict on which they all agreed, the foreman said, “not unanimously.”

They were sent back since they still had a significant portion of their four-hour allotment for deliberations left.

Mc Bain did not testify at his trial but jurors heard evidence from several prosecution witnesses including Hackshaw’s wife Jennifer, several police officers, and a neighbour.

Mc Bain was represented by Stephen Wilson and Ayanna Norville of the Public Defenders’ Department. Charmaine Samuel and Gillana Guy appeared for the State.