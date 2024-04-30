Man shot dead in Jackson Hill, east Port of Spain

News

Police believe the shooting death of a man at Jackson Hill in east Port of Spain on April 30 is related to an ongoing gang war in that part of the city.

Devon Woods, 31, was walking along Jackson Hill, Laventille Road around 2.20 pm, when gunshots were reported.

Residents checked later and found Woods unresponsive, lying face down on the road. He was bleeding from bullet wounds about his body.

Woods is not from the area and police say they are unsure why he was there. Police believe though, his death is part of an escalating gang war in the capital city.

Thirty-five people were murdered in the Port of Spain police district up to April 26, with 18 of them taking place in the city.

The upsurge in violent crime in the capital has been blamed mainly on gang violence.

Police say many of the killings are revenge murders involving members of opposing gangs in east Port of Spain, Beetham Gardens, Laventille and Belmont.