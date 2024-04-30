EBC San Juan office closed by water damage

News

The Elections and Boundaries Commission’s (EBC) San Juan registration area office will be closed until further notice. The office is at 125 Eastern Main Road Barataria at the corner of Seventh Avenue.

In a statement on April 30, the EBC said it was necessary to close the office because of unexpected water damage caused by a ruptured water line, which flooded the office and damaged its ceiling.

It said the office will remain closed while the required work is done to guarantee the safety of both EBC staff and the public. The EBC apologised for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure,.

The EBC’s Princes Town registration area office at 145 High Street, Princes Town, at the corner of Naparima Mayaro Road and St Croix Road remains closed after fire damage as necessary work, testing and checks are still ongoing, but should be completed soon.

It said it would provide updates on the progress of repairs and reopening dates of these offices and expressed appreciation for the public’s patience and support.