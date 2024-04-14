La Romain shopkeeper robbed

News

– File photo

A SHOPKEEPER was robbed of a quantity of cash, soft drinks, snacks and a phone card machine on April 12.

A police report said the owner of a shop in La Romain secured her business place at about 4 pm on April 12 and when she returned the next morning, she saw it was broken into.

Missing were three cases of soft drinks, snacks, cigarettes, cold drinks and a phone card machine.

The report said entry was made through a front window.

In a separate incident, police in the Moruga district reported that at about 5.58 am on April 11, officers of the Moruga police station, the Southern Division task force area east, the police canine unit and the Princes Town municipal police executed a search warrant at a house on La Lune Road, Moruga where they found 165 cannabis plants in pots and trays in a bedroom. A man and woman were arrested and charged. They are expected to appear in the Princes Town Magistrates’ Court on April 15.

In Cunupia, police reported a robbery of a director of a company and an elderly male relative. A report said on April 13, at about 6.55 am, the family was home when two men, with a cutlass and a gun, announced a robbery. The suspects took $10,000, which represented workers’ salaries, US$10,000, another $78,000 in cash and $500,000 worth of jewellery. The suspects threatened to kill the family before escaping in a waiting vehicle.