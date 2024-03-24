Guns, ammo seized in nationwide raids

News

A pistol and loaded magazine seized in Barataria. – Photo courtesy TTPS

POLICE arrested six people and seized two guns, ammunition and contraband material during several exercises across the country between Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, during a stop and search exercise in the North Eastern Division officers saw when a man liming at a bar on Mt Lambert Road, San Juan, threw a plastic bag over a galvanised fence.

They retrieved the bag which contained one Beretta pistol with a magazine containing seven rounds of .9 mm ammunition and arrested the 24-year-old St Augustine man.

In the Northern Division-North, officers went to a hardware on the Eastern Main Road, Arouca, between noon and 3 pm on Friday where they searched a man and found one .9 mm pistol loaded with 14 rounds of ammunition. The suspect was taken into police custody.

Two jackets and other items seized by police at Covigne Road, Diego Martin. – Photo courtesy TTPS

Then, around 5.50 pm on Friday, PC Ramlochan stopped a Toyota Yaris on the South Trunk Road, Mosquito Creek. He searched the car and found five rounds of 12-gauge cartridges and arrested a 21-year-old man from Rousillac.

Four other people were detained in Icacos by officers of the Praedial Larceny Squad. While on patrol they stopped and searched a vehicle and found 13 buckets of cheese, 36 bottles of rum and male clothing.

The goods were seized and handed over to Customs and Excise and one of the suspects, a Venezuelan, was also detained for illegal entry into the country.

Around 1.30 am on Saturday, officers of the Western Division Gang and Intelligence Unit searched a basketball court on Covigne Road, Diego Martin. In a storm drain, they found a Glock magazine with 17 rounds of .9 mm ammunition, an empty magazine, a firearm holster, a pair of black gloves, a green camouflage ski mask, a black tactical jacket and a few wearable items with the word ‘POLICE’ or the TTPS emblem on them.

Investigations are continuing.