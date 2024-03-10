Cops bitten, assaulted by woman in Fyzabad

News

– File photo

THREE police officers were attacked by a woman at John Jules Trace, Fyzabad, on March 9.

The 19-year-old woman also bit one of the police as they tried to seize a knife from her.

The woman and a male relative were arrested and charged for multiple offences and are expected to appear before a Siparia magistrate on Monday.

The attack took place on Saturday as police carried out a four-hour-long anti-crime exercise dubbed Operation Safe Streets in the district. The exercise was co-ordinated by Snr Supt Remy, W/Supt Theodore-Persad and W/Insp Joseph Taitt and carried out by PCs Ramnarine, Clarke and Dass of the Fyzabad and Oropouche police stations.

A search warrant for firearm and ammunition was executed at a home at John Jules Trace, Fyzabad, but nothing mentioned in the warrant was found.

The same house was searched for a male suspect wanted in connection with a common assault, but he was not found.

During the search, an occupant of the house, a 41-year-old man, started running when he saw the police.

They chased and held him a short distance away. As PC Ramnarine enquired about his relative, the man began using obscene language and then violently pulled away. He was arrested.

A female occupant of the house then approached the police with a knife and tried to intervene.

She reportedly bit PC Clarke on his left hand. She, too, was arrested. They were later charged.

The man, who is unemployed, was charged withobscene language, resisting arrest and, assaulting PC Ramnarine.

The woman was charged with possession of a weapon, obstructing a police officer in the execution of his duty, resisting arrest, and assaulting PCs Dass, Ramnarine and Clarke.

The officers were treated at the Siparia health facility for soft-tissue injury and discharged.