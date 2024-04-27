CoP praises police role in international drug bust

News

Police Commissioner Erla Christopher is praising the intelligence units of the police for their role in dismantling of a prominent international drug trafficking network and the apprehension of an international criminal.

In a statement issued on Friday, the police said it worked with the Spanish National Police, in collaboration with international agencies such as the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the National Crime Agency (NCA), and law enforcement from the Netherlands, France and Ireland.

The criminal organisation, which operates primarily in the Levante area in Spain, was intercepted while transporting cocaine hidden in a sailboat travelling from Suriname to Valencia.

The operation resulted in 31 people being arrested and police seizing more than 2 tons of cocaine and assets totalling €10 million.

Assets seized by the police included three boats valued at €4.2 million, 44 vehicles, 40 branded watches, 60 artworks, 54 cell phones, and a virtual cryptocurrency wallet.

Authorities also seized 44 properties and blocked 74 bank accounts.

The police described the operation, which began in mid-2022, as a significant breakthrough in the fight against transnational organised crime.

The statement said the police played “a pivotal role in the operation by providing crucial intelligence on the crew and the said sailboat involved in the drug trafficking operation.”

The vessel implicated in the drug trafficking operation arrived in TT in April 2023 with four crew members from Suriname.

A police intelligence unit monitored the crew and the vessel while it was docked at Chaguaramas.

Christopher said, “Their meticulous work filled critical gaps in the intelligence framework and facilitated the development of key relationships with foreign partners based on the information provided.”

Christopher praised the work ethic of the officers involved saying, “The outstanding work done by the officers in the apprehension of this notorious international criminal, demonstrates TT’s unwavering commitment to global security.

“When we help dismantle the international criminal networks who ply their trade in our jurisdiction, we help ourselves, as we weaken the regional and local drug trafficking networks and reduce the impact of transnational organised crime.”

She added, “The TTPS (TT Police Service) stands ready and able to play its role in supporting complex international criminal investigations.”