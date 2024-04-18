Water leaks causing shortage, health concerns, hardship in Claxon Bay

News

File photo –

WHILE the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has warned against wastage and imposed sanctions on using hoses, numerous leaks are resulting in wastage in Claxton Bay/Pointe-a-Pierre.

The wastage has brought with it a water crisis and health and hygiene issues, in addition to economic challenges.

Councillor Shazeeda Khan-Mohammed told the Newsday the situation demands attention and action, and called on WASA and Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales to act with some urgency.

WASA is yet to issue a response.

Khan-Mohammed said the inadequate water supply has become a pressing concern, affecting the daily lives and well-being of the entire community.

“Key issues related to the water-supply crisis include numerous leaks on the pipelines throughout the communities, resulting in water wastage, including the ones which were recently repaired by WASA.

She said in addition, WASA leaves roads in “a deplorable condition” after it does repairs.

WASA signed an agreement with Lake Asphalt on Monday with the aim of accessing material to repair roads after working on its underground pipelines.

Khan-Mohammed said the inadequate supply posed a serious risk to public health, as it is challenging for residents, schools, and businesses to ensure there is safe drinking water, proper sanitation and hygiene.

She said the water shortage is also having an economic impact on the business community.

“The business community in Claxton Bay/Pointe-a-Pierre is incurring exorbitant expenses as they must now rely on alternative water sources.

“They are now forced to pass on this increase to their operational costs to consumers, affecting their competitiveness.”

She said the community is in distress.

“The residents of every community in Claxton Bay/Pointe-a-Pierre are suffering due to irregular supply schedules and low water pressure. This goes on for weeks in some areas, and even months in a few communities.

She said it was unrealistic for WASA to expect affected residents to pay their water rates when they are receiving hardly any water.

Even WASA’s truckborne service is poor, and residents suffering from inordinate delays often seek alternative, paid services.

Residents are reportedly contemplating protests.

The councillor is asking for the urgent repair of leaks and resurfacing of roads, for the Hermitage Booster Station to be put into use, and for fair distribution of water, according to the schedule for her district.

“The water-supply crisis in Claxton Bay/Pointe-a-Pierre is an urgent matter that demands immediate and sustained attention. The well-being and prosperity of our communities are at stake.

“It is imperative that WASA and the minister find solutions and alleviate them all.”