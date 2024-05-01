Health Ministry: Prednisolone eye drops recalled

News

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has issued a voluntary recall for 8,000 packs of Prednisolone Acetate Ophthalmic Suspension eye drops through its Chemistry, Drug and Food Division because of potential bacterial contamination.

Prednisolone eye drops are commonly used to treat non-infectious eye allergies and inflammation.

A release from the ministry said the distributor is issuing the recall of batch number N23B27.

“To ensure public safety, the ministry advises individuals with these eye drops to stop using them immediately and return them to the place of purchase or receipt,” the release said.

The ministry said it would continue to monitor the situation and advise the public as necessary.

For additional information, contact the Office of the Director of the Chemistry, Food and Drugs Division via e-mail at [email protected] or phone at 217-4664 ext 13101.