75 Defence Force reserves urged: Serve country with honour, distinction

From left, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, TTDF reserves recruit Keevyn Roberts who received the best male recruit of intake 2301 award and Chief of Defence Staff Air Vice Marshal Darryl Daniel – Photo courtesy the National Security Ministry’s Facebook page

The National Security Minister has encouraged 75 TT Defence Force Reserves (TTDFR) recruits to carry forward the values learnt during training and to uphold the integrity of the Defence Force.

Fitzgerald Hinds also urged them to continue to serve TT with honour and distinction.

A media statement from the ministry on April 22 said Hinds welcomed the recruits of intake 2301 at a passing-out ceremony on April 20 at the Teteron Barracks in Chaguaramas.

In delivering the feature address, Hinds congratulated the recruits for successfully completing the basic recruit training course.

The statement quoted him as telling them that military life and career are hardly ever about the individual.

“It is about teamwork, looking out for each other, and working in a disciplined and uniform manner.”

He also said the TTDFR plays a significant role in humanitarian-aid and disaster-relief operations, both locally and regionally.

Hinds said the recruits would enhance the TTDF’s capabilities and serve during national call-out periods, such as in joint patrols, as the country continued to combat the scourge of crime and criminality.

He also applauded the dedicated time, service and commitment of the TTDF instructors and staff, who were instrumental in equipping the recruits with the knowledge, skills, and values that will “serve as the bedrock of their contributions to the Defence Force and our nation.”

The minister again paid tribute to the late Maj Gen (retired) and former chief of defence staff Ralph Brown, who dedicated more than 60 years of service to the country. Brown died in March.

Hinds told the recruits their commitment to training and decision to transition from civilians to soldiers honoured his legacy.

Chief of Defence Staff Air Vice Marshal Darryl Daniel; commanding officer of the TT Regiment Col Keston Charles; commanding officer of the TTDFR Capt Douglas Archer and all other formation commanders also attended and welcomed the recruits to military service.