(Updated) Quarry operator, friend among five men killed

News

Ricky “Shaulie” Roopnarine –

FIVE MEN were shot dead in three separate incidents in Sangre Grande, Malabar, Claxton Bay, and Malick, Barataria between May 17 and early on May 18.

Police said two gunmen shot a group of people who were liming outside Lounge Sixty Nine, Eastern Main Road, in Sangre Grande around 1 am.

Quarry operator Ricky “Shaulie” Roopnarine, 43, of Coalmine, Sangre Grande was killed on the spot while another man, identified as Kendell Hodges, 39, of Mulchan Street, Sangre Grande, died at hospital. Two other people, including a Venezuelan woman, were wounded and taken for treatment.

Police said Roopnarine is a key player in the illegal quarrying industry and had operations in East Trinidad, including a massive stockpile off the Toco Main Road, near the dump.

Marcus Williams –

Earlier, around 7 pm on May 17, Marcus Williams, 43, was playing cards with other people at Forres Park, Claxton Bay, when two men shot at the group. Williams was declared dead at the Couva Health Facility. Two other men were injured.

And in Arima district, police responded to a report of gunshots at Trainline, Malabar around 9.15 pm, where they found the body of Kevin Hospedales, 42, on the road with multiple gunshot injuries.

Around 9 am, a man was shot dead at Malick, Barataria. His identity was not released by police.

The latest killings have taken the murder toll to 213, according to the Homicide Bureau.

Investigations are continuing.

Police are also investigating separate shooting incidents at Dundonald Hill, St James and Barataria.

Taxi driver Joel Mc Lean was injured in the St James shooting and taken to the St James Medical Facility for treatment. Another unidentified man was shot in Barataria and taken to hospital. Both incidents took place on May 17.

This story was originally published with the title “Quarry operator, friend killed in Sangre Grande shooting” and has been adjusted to include additional details. See original post below.

FOUR MEN were shot dead in three separate incidents in Sangre Grande, Malabar and Claxton Bay between May 17 and early on May 18.

Police said two gunmen shot a group of people who were liming outside Lounge Sixty Nine, Eastern Main Road, in Sangre Grande around 1 am.

Quarry operator Ricky “Shaulie” Roopnarine, 43, of Coalmine, Sangre Grande was killed on the spot while another man, identified as Kendell Hodges, 39, of Mulchan Street, Sangre Grande, died at hospital. Two other people, including a Venezuelan woman, were wounded and taken for treatment.

Police said Roopnarine is a key player in the illegal quarrying industry and had operations in East Trinidad, including a massive stockpile off the Toco Main Road, near the dump.

Earlier, around 7 pm on May 17, Marcus Williams, 43, was playing cards with other people at Forres Park, Claxton Bay, when two men shot at the group. Williams was declared dead at the Couva Health Facility. Two other men were injured.

And in Arima district, police responded to a report of gunshots at Trainline, Malabar around 9.15 pm, where they found the body of Kevin Hospedales, 42, on the road with multiple gunshot injuries.

The latest killings have taken the murder toll to 212, according to the Homicide Bureau.

Investigations are continuing.

Police are also investigating separate shooting incidents at Dundonald Hill, St James and Barataria.

Taxi driver Joel Mc Lean was injured in the St James shooting and taken to the St James Medical Facility for treatment. Another unidentified man was shot in Barataria and taken to hospital. Both incidents took place on May 17.