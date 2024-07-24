Health Ministry reports 5th dengue death

News

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh. – File photo by Faith Ayoung

THE Health Ministry has reported that another person has died from dengue fever.

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh spoke about the fifth death in a voice note released by the ministry.

In its epidemiological update on July 24, the ministry said there are 450 laboratory-confirmed cases of dengue fever and five laboratory-confirmed deaths.

Deyalsingh said, “As we record our fifth laboratory-confirmed dengue-related death, I take the opportunity to inform the public that all state agencies continue to work collaboratively to reduce the mosquito population as far as possible.”

He reminded the public “of the vital role to be played in clearing all possible sources where clean, clear, standing water exists in their homes and properties, which is where the mosquito can live and breed.

“Let’s continue to work together to reduce the incidence of dengue.”

An update on July 20 also said there had been four deaths.

The first was that of 65-year-old Sieunarine Mahadeo, of Barrackpore, on June 19. The second was that of a teenager whose name was not disclosed.

The third fatality was Quinton Gabriel, 16, of Siparia on July 16. He had sickle-cell disease and died the day after being warded at Point Fortin Hospital.

The ministry provided no information about the fourth or fifth deaths.