Carlsen Field man shot dead, father wounded in home invasion

Police at a crime scene. – File photo by Jeff K Mayers

A HOME invasion in Carlsen Field in Chaguanas on July 8 has left a 27-year-old man dead and his father fighting for his life at hospital.

Christopher Christian died in the family’s home at Connector Road. His father, Matthew Perez Christian, 66, was shot and wounded.

The police said shortly before 6 am, four gunmen walked into the house and announced a robbery.

Father and son struggled with the gunmen and both were shot.

The father was taken to the Chaguanas Health Centre, then transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope. A district medical officer declared the son dead in the house.

Central Division and Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region Three police are investigating.