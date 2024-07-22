Bandit killed during Charlieville home invasion

News

ONE bandit is dead and another injured after a Charlieville homeowner shot them during a home invasion.

The homeowner lives on the first floor of the property at Caroni Savannah Road and rents the ground floor of his home to two businesses.

He was awakened around 3.10 am on July 22 when five men climbed a wall and entered the house through a window.

The man drew his licensed gun and confronted the men, firing several shots at them.

One bandit was shot and killed. Another was injured but managed to escape.

The other bandits jumped onto a nearby roof and down the street and escaped to a waiting car parked near the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway.