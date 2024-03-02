Two guns seized, five gang suspects detained

News

– File photo

Five suspected gang members were detained by police in Tunapuna on March 1 during a routine traffic stop.

Police said officers held the suspects, aged between 20-33, after they stopped a blue AD wagon motor vehicle.

The suspects of Tunapuna, Arima and St Augustine, will also be questioned about car thefts.

In a separate incident, officers recovered two boxes of 12-gauge ammunition during a search of a house in Cascade on March 1.

In other crime developments on March 1, officers of the Southwestern and Northern Divisions recovered two guns and arrested one suspect.

During a search off North Trace, Chatham police found a shotgun.

Meanwhile, officers held a 20-year-old Arima man with a loaded pistol in the Carapo district.

Investigations are ongoing into the two above incidents.